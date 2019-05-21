Gibraltar insurer, Lamp, goes into liquidation amid insolvency

Liquidation application will be looked at in Court on 31 May as insolvent provider says it is still pursuing sale options.

Unrated insurer, Lamp applied for liquidation at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar late last week.

In a statement the Gibraltarian firm said that it made efforts to secure more investment, but its liquidation application will be heard in Court on Friday 31 May.

The statement read: “Having recently ceased to enter into new contracts of insurance or renew existing contracts the directors of Lamp Insurance Company and its parent company have been exploring all options available to them to obtain additional finance to enable the Company to meet its obligations under existing contracts and recommence issuing new contracts.

“Regrettably, negotiations have failed to secure appropriate funding and the directors of the Company concluded that they had no option other than to submit an Application to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar for the Company to be placed into liquidation.”

Debt

It explained that its cash flow predictions indicate that it does not have sufficient money to pay its debts and obtaining enough liquid assets within the time constraints is not possible. This means that the firm is insolvent.

According to the firm any current Lamp policies remain valid, yet the firm’s insolvency mean that it cannot payout for claims.

Lamp warned that policyholders should start looking for alternative cover now and urged customers to talk to their broker.

The company advised that once the role of liquidator has been fulfilled it will contact the company’s creditors.

Options

The statement also detailed that the firm is considering all options, including selling the business. It noted that any solution would still be subject to the purchaser fulfilling its due diligence requirements, regulatory approval, and making a firm financial commitment before the 31 May court date.

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has also released a comment and said that it is likely that it will work closely with the appointed Official Receiver and/or the designated Insolvency Practitioner once chosen.

The watchdog stated: “Policyholders should be aware that whilst their policies are still valid, the firm is not in a position to pay claims. Policyholders should contact their broker, solicitor or other intermediary in the first instance as it may be considered prudent to replace the cover.”

It suggested that policyholders should not rely on the potential sale of Lamp when examining insurance options.

Background

Lamp offered general insurance products such as legal expenses, healthcare and general & warranty insurance to clients in the, UK, Europe and Asia. It is not the first Gibraltan firm to face severe financial difficulties.

Octagon ceased to write new business in 2017 and in 2016 Enterprise also went bust. Elite Insurance also closed to new business and went into run-off in 2017.

