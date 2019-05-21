Diversity & inclusion success in Insurance to be celebrated at new Age awards

The first Diversity & Inclusion in Insurance Awards to be held in November

It is a mantra that is being repeated more and more: That as a business you are only as good as the people you employ. And that you can best manage and fulfil your customer needs by recruiting a workforce that is as diverse and representative of the population you serve.

Insurance has for a long time being characterised a ‘pale, male and stale’, but times they-are-a-changing. With insurers, brokers and all parts of the insurance supply chain making strides to consign this stereotype to history; and change the perception of a sector which remains so important to the economic outlook of the country.

With this in mind, Infopro Digital, the publishers of Insurance Post and Insurance Age is delighted to announce that it will hold the first Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Awards in London in November.

Launched last week at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, the event will celebrate individuals who work in the insurance sector who have done the most to champion D&I awareness and issues within their organisation and wider afield in areas such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex rights; mental health; disability rights; gender and race equality.

There will also be organisational awards to celebrate the businesses that have done the most to empower staff to tackle D&I; carry out a progressive recruitment strategy; and make strides to be a flexible employer.

And the celebration will not stop there, with follow up coverage of the 13 awards across both Insurance Post and Insurance Age after the event giving both short-listers and winners maximum publicity for their fantastic efforts.

For more information and to start your application click here