Blanc expects Goldman Sachs to invest in Aston Lark for 'at least five years'

Hastings relationship key to the deal.

Aston Lark confirmed that they had received investment of about £320m from Goldman Sachs, late last week (17 May) replacing former majority shareholder Bowmark Capital that funded the broker’s management buy-in in 2015.

Speaking to Insurance Age today Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc said: “It’s a huge endorsement of what we’ve created so far, to get an international firm like Goldman Sachs’ interested in investment. Going forward it will enable us to expand our horizons even further”.

Blanc hopes that subject to regulatory approval the deal “should be done within a couple of months” and clarified that the deal came about due to his relationship with Goldman Sachs through his board position at Hastings.

Hastings received investment from Goldman Sachs in 2014, as reported by sister publication, Insurance Post.

Abry and Centrebridge had also been reportedly in the running to invest in Aston Lark.

Time frame

When asked about how long he expected Goldman Sachs to invest in the business Blanc said that “there are no time limits,” adding “I’m anticipating at least five years, but it could be longer, so this should help us to stay independent.”

When asked about what the money would be used for, he said it was about “continuing to acquire top new businesses” and clarified that the total sum was “slightly above £320m”.

There is a “pipeline of further opportunities that we’re looking at now”.

Alongside the Goldman Sachs investment deal, Blanc stated that: “Bowmark are hoping to reinvest”.

Independence

In reference to the continued independence of Aston Lark, the CEO detailed: “We’re building a big broker that feels like a regional broker,” adding “[the management] all came from regional brokers – 95 members of our staff are shareholders.”

In terms of working with Goldman Sachs, Blanc suspects that it will “be really challenging”.

“They’re a clever bunch of guys” he explained.

Blanc concluded: “If there are other brokers that are considering their next stage we would love to talk to them”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.