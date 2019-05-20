Aviva continues to top Brokerbility members survey

Net Promoter Score used for each question to look at customer satisfaction levels.

Brokerbility’s first insurer partner satisfaction survey of 2019 has seen Aviva again come out top.

According to the firm the research canvases its members on insurer practice when handling claims, underwriting, accounts and overall satisfaction.

Brokerbility detailed that its seven key insurer partners, Axa, Allianz, Aviva, AIG, NIG, RSA and Zurich were all examined as part of the survey. Each member had to offer feedback on a range of service criteria using a 1 to 10 rating.

To ensure that customer satisfaction was also looked at, Brokerbility used a Net Promoter Score alongside every question.

Highlights:

Aviva received the highest overall satisfaction, continuing its reign over the biannual survey

The leading insurer in the claims category was Aviva

Aviva Bonus continued to top underwriting scores

RSA kept its top spot in the Accounts category

Managing Director of Brokerbility, Ian Stutz said: “Our bi-annual survey is a key part of the Brokerbility manifesto underpinning our commitment to customers to deliver a quality service”.

“Being really customer focused gives both our brokers and insurer partners a competitive advantage so we will continue to work together to set the bar even higher in terms of performance.”

These results almost mirror last November’s Brokerbility survey results.

