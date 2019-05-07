Lloyd Hanks returns to Northern Ireland-based Apricot Insurance

Hanks will take on a NED role at the firm.

Well-known insurance figure Lloyd Hanks has re-joined the board of Apricot Insurance Services as non-executive director.

Commenting on the move, Hanks said: “It’s great to be working with the team again in Belfast. Whilst day to day business is taken care of by Stephen McCann, operations manager and his team, I will be working with the insurer panel on relationships and strategic opportunities, building sustainable profitable business.”

Headquartered in Northern Ireland, Apricot was established in 2011.

The firm’s portfolio features both commercial and personal lines products, and it explained that Hanks has been tasked with developing and working closely with insurers and business providers related to its main offerings. These products are available throughout the UK.

Creation

Hanks helped to create Apricot in 2011 and was there for a couple of years before he moved to become distribution director at Tempcover.

He left this position at the end of January and was consulting at Woodleigh, trading as LAH Consulting, until he re-joined Apricot at the beginning of April.

Hanks has previously worked at Groupama, but left the provider for Camberford Law.

He has also held managerial positions at Axa and Allianz.

