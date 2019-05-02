Abbey Legal becomes Markel Legal Expenses Insurance

Firm hopes that it will streamline the client experience.

Abbey Legal Before The Event Services (BTE) became Markel Legal Expenses Insurance yesterday (1 May).

The BTE insurance provider was acquired by SME-focused insurer Markel for £116.5m in 2014, and its legal policy has been underwritten by Markel since then.

Markel says the rebrand adheres to its campaign to offer a range of specialist services under one banner.

It promised brokers that they can expect more from the insurer in reference to the level of service and range of insurance, tax and legal services it can offer its clients.

Robert Nicholls, director of BTE at Markel UK: “This name change represents the coming together of several respected brands under the Markel banner to offer more joined-up choice and expertise to our clients.”

Markel

Last February Markel added three branch hubs to the South of the country, they are situated in London, Bristol and Croydon respectively.

Also in February, the EIC which Markel bought in 2017,launched a legal expenses insurance product (LEI).

The firm says that it is focused on sector propositions, including the care sector and it expanded its social welfare policy by adding a legal expenses option for clients earlier this year.

