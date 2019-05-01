Allianz puts 97 roles at risk of redundancy amid branch closures

The provider has proposed closing its Woking and Luton offices but McGinn stressed the business remains committed to brokers.

Allianz has put 97 people under the threat of redundancy as it looks to close its Woking and Luton branches.

The insurer said that changes to local market dynamics and the need to evolve in a competitive environment are the key drivers behind the decision.

Allianz detailed that employees in both offices have been briefed and the business will now enter a 45 day collective consultation process to discuss the proposals. It is anticipated that 49 employees in Woking and 48 employees in Luton will be put at risk of redundancy.

Redeployment

However, the proposals also include the creation of 75 new jobs across different Allianz locations so redeploying as many people as possible will be a key objective, should these proposals go ahead.

Simon McGinn, general manager, commercial & personal said: “These proposals will bring a short period of uncertainty to the people in these locations during which we will do everything we can to support them.

“This proposal is not in any way a reflection on my colleagues working at Woking and Luton or the business results they have achieved, but is a necessary decision as part of our focus on efficient transformation.”

Last year Allianz proposed to make 140 people in its home and motor department redundant following the joint venture with LV.

Brokers

If the plans are accepted the two locations will close on 30 September and brokers will be serviced by offices in London, Chelmsford, Birmingham, Maidstone and Southampton.

McGinn added: “I cannot stress strongly enough that Allianz remains fully committed to its strategy of providing a quality service to brokers where we are central to a sustainable local market.

“We have communicated the proposal to brokers and made it clear that should it go ahead, we have robust plans in place to maintain the high levels of service they have come to expect from Allianz.”

Woking also has a small Credit Management Team which will transfer the short distance to be with other finance colleagues in the Guildford head office.

The insurer stated that it constantly reviews the effectiveness of its business structures and from time to time makes changes driven by the need to compete efficiently and deliver a sustainable service to customers and brokers. It pointed to the recent office move in Newcastle as an example of the business taking a positive proactive step to meet local demand.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.