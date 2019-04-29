Gefion ordered to publish supplementary corrective accounts

The Danish regulator has told Gefion to restate its 2017 results and half-year report for 2018 but Gefion insists the business is healthy.

Danish provider Gefion Insurance A/S has been ordered to re-publish its 2017 annual report and half year report for 2018 with supplementary and corrective information.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) made the order earlier this month and stated that the restated accounts should refrain from recognising a minor deferred tax asset.

A statement on Gefion’s website showed that the provider, which is unrated, “does not agree with the decision”.

According to Gefion, this is because it has “no direct consequences for the company’s policyholders or business partners”.

However, the provider stated it has chosen to take note of the order from the DFSA and will publish the supplementary/corrective information.

Health

Gefion noted: “The decision of the DFSA does not change the fact that Gefion Insurance is a healthy company.

“The company naturally had a deficit in the start-up years 2015-2016 when Gefion Insurance invested in creating the future sales that has ensured the development of the company.”

It also insisted that it believed it had followed the correct reporting practices.

Gefion commented: “We continue to believe that Gefion Insurance has followed the current practice in relation to the recognition of deferred tax assets. We have been confirmed in this by our advisors who have advised their other insurance customers on the same principles.

“In the recently published decision, the DFSA has chosen a different interpretation of the rules.”

Unrated Danish capacity has been in the spotlight since the collapse of Alpha Insurance in 2018.

Qudos, which provided motor and pet insurance, also went bankrupt last year.

Insurance Age also revealed last year that Close Brothers had reassessed its relationship with the insurer and would only write recourse policies for Gefion Insurance-backed products as of 1 November 2018.

Cash

Last year, Gefion received a €2m (£1.74m) cash injection from its shareholders in order to improve its solvency position. At the time experts suggested this was in response to how the company had grown.

The move improved its solvency rating to 135%.

Gefion provides backing to UK MGAs including Pukka and Bollington’s Anjuna Underwriting which launched in 2017.

Gefion concluded: “We will continue to operate Gefion Insurance as a well-run and healthy company. A company that is a good business partner and a credible player in the insurance market of many European countries across borders.

“Thus, Gefion Insurance will continue to challenge the national markets and ensure a much-needed competition in the insurance market for the benefit of the consumers.”

