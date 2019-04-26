Azur adds Arag to HNW household broker product

The Smart Home offering for emerging wealth clients has been designed to help brokers compete with direct writers.

Azur Underwriting, which describes itself as a managing digital agent, has selected Arag to provide both legal protection and home emergency assistance for its new Smart Home household product which is aimed at ‘emerging wealth’ clients.

The organisation stated that the offering, first launched in February, has been designed to help brokers compete with direct providers.

Azur, which has received investment from AIG and Hyperion, further detailed that the Smart Home product is a comprehensive home insurance offering that the Azur broking community can access through the Azur Hub, a self-service platform built to automate quotation and policy issue.

Legal

Smart Home now includes Arag’s Family Legal and Home Emergency policies as standard, giving clients access to digital legal tools, telephone advice and protection against the costs of common legal problems, like employment disputes and tax investigations, as well as cover for home emergencies.

“Smart Home was designed to be a comprehensive household insurance solution for our broker community to offer to their emerging wealth clients,” commented Kate Wells, managing director at Azur.

“So, we have to make sure that it includes the very best legal expenses insurance and home emergency cover available.”

Cyber

She added: “Providing support for things like identity theft, that dovetails neatly with our Personal Cyber cover, made Arag an obvious candidate, and their reputation in the mid and high net worth markets is very strong.”

According to a the provider, a key feature of the Azur Hub is that it allows brokers to quote and bind quickly, helping them to compete against direct writers.

Andy Talbot, Arag’s head of sales, commented: “Azur is offering brokers something genuinely different and it’s great to be a part of that.

“We’ve enjoyed a lot of success with both our fellow MGAs and market disruptors in and around the InsurTech sector, and I think the secret to that has been Arag’s flexibility, not just in how we configure products to suit particular types of client, but also in adapting how we can deliver the service.”

