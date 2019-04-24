Qudos replacement policies reignite unrated debate

Some alternative cover for Qudos’ motor, motor add-on and pet insurance policyholders is being offered through two unrated insurers.

Earlier this month the Financial Services Compensation Scheme revealed that it had secured about 165,000 alternative motor and/or pet insurance policies from new providers in order to replace Qudos’ motor and pet policies following the unrated provider’s collapse last year.

Some policies have been replaced with cover by Trinity Lane Insurance Company and ETU Forsikring A/S, another Danish firm. Both providers are unrated.

Managing director of Primo Plc, Robin Foster-Taylor said he was shocked that further unrated capacity had been sourced to replace Qudos: “I fail to understand how it is that we are suggesting that two unrated insurers are being used to replace Qudos.

“Who is out there still looking for replacement cover – wouldn’t they have gotten cover elsewhere?”

Unrated insurers

Brokerbility chairman, Ashwin Mistry doubled down on his belief that brokers should not use unrated insurers and if they do, “it’s incumbent on the broker to ensure the customer knows what is going on”.

He added that unrated insurers are often used when there are gaps in the market, “where the insurance market is going” means that sometimes there can “be a lack of choice”.

Using unrated insurers can leave “policyholders exposed,” Mistry warned.

When asked if there is a way to handle the issue of unrated insurers collapsing he mentioned the idea of a proportionate levy, saying that the percentage of unrated insurance the broker is using “they should pay that as a percentage to the FSCS levy-fund”.

While gaps in the insurance market due to hard to insure risks which are then covered by unrated insurers “should have some sort of co-insurer, some sort of body.”

But, “because being unrated is not illegal, there is no appetite to change”.

The FSCS responded to the policy transfers: “It is the policyholder’s existing broker who selects, negotiates with and arranges the replacement cover with the new (replacement) insurer.

“The broker has regulatory duties under FCA rules with which they have to comply in this regard.”

It continued: “FSCS considers that a transfer of cover offers the best possible outcome from a policyholder’s perspective in that they are given a seamless continuation of cover on the same or better terms as their previous policy without having to take any action themselves.

“All policyholders are offered a cooling off period in which to opt out of the arranged replacement cover should they wish to do so.”

In the past, several commentators have noted the necessity for unrated providers. Last year Roger Flaxman highlighted a case where a firm faced litigation for not using unrated insurers. Nick Garner, CEO of Financial & Legal Insurance Company, also defended the market.

FSCS

With regard to Qudos, the FSCS has collaborated with brokers, Tobell Insurance Services, Adrian Flux Insurance Services Group, Trent-Services (Administration), the Qudos insolvency practitioner and the Danish Guarantee Fund to get the policies replaced.

While around 45,000 affected eligible motor and motor add-on policyholders had their Qudos product replaced by Malta-domiciled Trinity Lane Insurance Company through Adrian Flux Insurance Services Group. Adrian Flux has been contacted for comment.

The FSCS also announced that it has collaborated with Trent Services (Administration) to find an alternative to just over 900 affected eligible pet insurance policies in which a return of premium is necessary. The replacement insurer is ETU Forsikring A/S, a Danish provider which offers insurance for private customers and SMEs. Trent Services declined to comment.

The remaining 117,000 affected eligible warranty and GAP policyholders will have received a replacement policy brokered by Tobell or Car Care Plan (CCP) and provided by Lloyd’s of London syndicate, Canopius Managing Agents.

History

The collapse of Qudos was last December, following a period of not welcoming any new business from 18 October 2018 and being put into liquidation the following month.

In January a letter was sent to Qudos’ UK customers from the firm’s liquidators.This was meant to help customers to understand the consequences of Qudos’ bankruptcy.

Since the demise of the Danish insurer, the FSCS has been trying to secure replacement cover for those holding Qudos policies.

Qudos is not the first Danish insurer to collapse recently. Alpha also went bust in August 2018.

Denmark-based Gefion also experienced issues after picking up some of the policies shed by Qudos which led to premium finance provider Close Brothers Brothers Premium Finance deciding to only sell recourse policies through it with any outstanding debt as a result of agreement cancellation being the broker’s financial responsibility.

Gefion also received a cash injection from shareholders last year in order to improve its solvency position.

Options

Jon Howells, commercial director at Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) commented: “It is essential that brokers have plenty of choice where to place their clients’ business, and that includes non-domiciled and unrated insurers, especially for non-standard business - both motor and home - which often don’t sit within the risk appetite of traditional UK carriers.”

“The FCA’s 2017 guidance for brokers when placing business notes that ‘suitable due diligence is a key part of the process that we expect insurance brokers to perform on the insurance companies they use.’

“The FCA is right to steer brokers to do their homework. The principle of: ‘would you sell this policy to your mother?’ is a good rule of thumb in my view.

“There is, furthermore, plenty of information available to guide brokers when placing business, such as BIBA’s litmus test, complaints data, Insurers’ Solvency and Financial Condition Report, and the FCA register.”

On Gefion, Howells confirmed that CBPF had ended non-recourse policies for Gefion and Gefion-backed managing general agents’ (MGA) offerings last year. “We will still take on recourse policies, but in the event of an agreement, cancellation of any outstanding debt will be the broker’s financial responsibility.

“We believe this is a prudent response to the volume of business Gefion picked up following the liquidation of Qudos and other non-domiciled insurers, including Enterprise and Alpha.”

Biba Litmus Test

Members of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association have had access to a facility which tests the strength of unrated insurers since 2016.

The Biba Litmus Test Report deduces ratios for each insurer and compares these to a group of UK market benchmarks, materials are then provided to broker members to understand and present the facts and figures.

Biba stated that over 30 unrated providers can be examined using the Litmus Test. Qudos was one of those companies and Trinity Lane is also on the system. However, Biba confirmed that ETU Forsikring A/S cannot currently be assessed using the process.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.