FCA proposes £537.7m fee budget for 2019/20
The figure is a 2% increase on last year’s with £29m to come from general insurance mediation.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set a budget of £537.7m for the year 2019/20 which represents a 2% increase on last year.
The regulator, which is currently consulting on the proposals, stated that it is “committed to delivering an ORA [ongoing regulatory activities] budget that is flat in real terms”.
The document detailed that £29m in fees would be collected from regulated firms doing general insurance mediation. This is a 3.4% increase on last year’s figure which hit £28.1m.
The proposed fees for general insurers are £26.6m (2018/19: £25.7m) which is a 3.3% rise.
Last year the body allocated £5m towards exiting the EU. This year the regulator has again set aside £5m to deal with the fallout from Brexit.
Calculator
Firms can confirm what their FCA fees will be using a calculator on the watchdog’s website but more detail on Financial Services Compensation Scheme fees, which the FCA controls, won’t be available yet.
However, the regulator noted: “FSCS levies will not be available until early May when the FSCS are expecting to publish their funding requirements for 2019/20. The fees calculator for 2019/20 fees and levies will be available for firms to use from 17 April 2019.”
The consultation document also outlined detail on funding of the Financial Ombudsman Service.
It noted: “The FCA board approved the total budget of £331.8m for 2019/20, (£289.8m in 2018/19) including the general levy, case fees and the number of free cases per firm.”
CMCs
2019/20 is also the first year that the FCA will regulate claims management companies. Fees suggested for these firms were £7.1m.
The consultation is open until 29 May and a final report is due in July which will reveal final fees and levies in a policy statement.
The paper also explained how the FCA proposes to allocate its fees across its fee-blocks, which include insurers, banks, fund managers and proprietary traders.
It was published in tandem with the regulator’s Business Plan for 2019/18 which pinpointed Brexit as its most immediate challenge and highlighted priorities including:
- Culture and governance of firms
- Firms’ fair treatment of existing customers
- Operational resilience
- And, combatting financial crime.
