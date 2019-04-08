Ceta Insurance buys Love Your Hut

The broker has bought the UK’s largest beach hut insurance provider in its first deal since an MBO at the business.

Ceta Insurance has bought beach hut insurer, Love Your Hut for an undisclosed sum.

Niche insurance provider, Love Your Hut was originally owned by Precision Underwriting (UK).

Tim Smyth CEO of Precision commented: “Love Your Hut is a great business and we are pleased that CETA are the acquirer.

“The process was straightforward and the teams at Precision and CETA worked very well together to ensure a seamless transition.”

John Bibby, Ceta Insurance CEO said: “Since acquiring the CETA business we have been working hard to refine our digital platform and marketing capabilities.

“Our ability to quickly integrate new business opportunities such as Love Your Hut into these platforms and drive growth creates a very exciting opportunity for both organic and acquisitive growth.”

History

This is the first purchase of a firm by Ceta since it was bought by its non-executive directors and management, who were backed by private equity firm, Kester Capital to undertake an MBO.

Ceta uses technology to distribute policies throughout niche general insurance sectors, both direct to the consumer and through a network of broker and IFA members.

Its management buyout and the acquisition of Love Your Hut are both part of Ceta’s growth strategy. Bibby said in a statement he hopes this growth will pick up this year.

Specialty insurance

The recently purchased firm, Love Your Hut was launched in 2013 and offers niche holiday related insurance products, featuring: beach hut, chalet, shepherd’s huts and tiny houses insurance policies.

It operates online and offers contact centre support.

Ceta also stated that it plan to continue this high-level of customer service through a team of insurance specialists.

