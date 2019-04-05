Saga says renewal pricing strategy change “aligned with FCA goal”

The provider announced yesterday that it will offer three year fixed price insurance to customers as it seeks to increase loyalty and arrest profit downturn.

CEO for Saga’s broking division, Gary Duggan, has revealed that the business was looking to change strategy on dual pricing ahead of the Financial Conduct Authority investigation which was launched last year.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age Duggan commented: “I started in January last year and spent the first six months looking at strategy.

“The market is changing significantly. We had to think about how to respond”

Duggan noted that the development of three year fixed pricing in home and motor means Saga is “now different to anyone else”.

According to Duggan the business discussed the change with the FCA ahead of its implementation.

He said: “Saga is aligned with the FCA goal of delivering innovation and rewarding loyalty.”

Results

Saga released it preliminary results for 2018 on 4 April which showed it crashing to a £134.6m loss with a “disappointing” performance from its broking division.

Duggan explained that the three year fixed price proposition for home and motor was already being developed before the Citizens Advice super complaint and FCA investigation into pricing in the home and motor markets were launched.

Detailing the proposition Duggan explained that many of Saga’s insurance customers, mainly the over-50s, can find changing insurance every year stressful and, in trials, had welcomed a three year fixed price with 60% of those offered it taking it up.

“The price is fixed but the policy isn’t,” he explained.

“It [the price] will stay the same unless the customers wants to change the policy or has a claim.”

PCWs

The fixed price deal is only available to customers who approach Saga directly and will not be offered on price comparison sites.

He reflected that moving away from the aggregators was a way of doubling down on the message that Saga is a direct business and “not a low cost, low price business”.

However, he admitted there will still be products on offer where new customers can get cheaper policies.

He explained: “We still have other policies that allow customers to take advantage of new offers. It’s very much about driving change.”

Duggan declined to share take-up targets for the new product but added: “We want to move away from being price led into being a business that delivers high quality products.

“We’ve now got over a million Saga members and the intention is to reward loyalty.”

Duggan said he hopes others in the market would follow suite with regard to pushing the quality over price message and pointed out that some other providers had already taken action.

He listed RSA’s cashback offer, available via its More Than brand which gives customers the chance to earn cashback to offset the cost of renewing and the Aviva Plus scheme.

