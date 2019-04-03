Axiom Underwriting now part of Arch UK regional division

Deal follows Arch's purchase of Ardonagh's commercial MGA businesses last year.

Arch Insurance (UK), part of Arch Insurance International, has purchased Axiom Underwriting.

Axiom had a GWP of £20m in 2018 and will now join the Arch UK regional division, specialising in commercial property, casualty, motor, professional liability, personal accident and travel.

The transaction means that twenty Axiom employees will move to Arch.

Arch bought Ardonagh Group’s commercial MGA businesses last November in a deal worth £31m.

CEO of Arch UK, Steve Bashford said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the remaining shares in Axiom, which was the origin of Arch’s decision to become more visible in the UK regional markets.

“We are excited to make it a fully integrated part of the expanding UK regional presence that Arch is building.”

Expansion

Prior to this purchase Arch UK bought a 60% share of Axiom in 2015, resulting in Bashford and Axiom managing director Mike Bottle working closely together.

Bashford commented: “The Axiom team has been led by Mike Bottle for 15 years and, having worked alongside Mike for the last five years, we are delighted to not only welcome his team into Arch but also to see him assume a senior role in the UK Regional Division as SVP and Head of Strategy and Distribution.”

The business said that the acquisition is part of its UK growth strategy as was its investment in Archipelago just a few weeks ago.

