Zurich UK launches broker trading platform

Insurer says it has also examined and improved all of its SME policies.

Zurich UK has launched Zurich Online, a platform for brokers catering to SME and specialty business.

Zurich Online was built in collaboration with brokers and Zurich said that it can create an intuitive, faster and more flexible digital experience.

Underwriters at Zurich’s centres of excellence in Leeds and Cardiff will provide support to those using the platform.

Alongside the launch Zurich stated that it has examined and improved all of its SME policies, including its new digital combined product, which consists of a mixture of several products including cyber, contractors’ all risks and legal expenses.

Lifeblood

Head of SME, Paul Tombs, commented: “We’ve the hunger and desire to help brokers win, and retain, SME business, so this launch represents a very significant and exciting step forward for Zurich and proposition that we offer to our brokers and their clients.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK economy and we understand that SMEs have a strong and immediate emotional connection to their business.”

A spokesman for Zurich told Insurance Age that the platform was created as a mixture of consumer demand and UK CEO Tulsi Naidu’s plans to expand the insurer’s technology utilisation.

The new platform conforms to Zurich’s strategy to “build a simpler, more digital business across both Life and GI” as stated by Naidu following the publication of its 2018 results.

