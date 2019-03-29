Broking Break - Your Top 5

The Gallagher vs. Ardonagh trial has borne several highly read stories this week with acquisitions and people moves also catching the interest of Insurance Age readers.

5. Marsh-owner gains approval to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson

Marsh & McLennan’s deal to buy JLT has received regulatory approval from the European Commission. The acquisition will cost around £4.6bn and a hearing to gain UK High Court approval is set for today (29 March).

If the court support the purchase it is anticipated to close on 1 April.

MMC originally agreed to buy the broker back in September, but the European Commission raised some concerns about the deal due to worries about competition in the Aerospace industry.

Then in early March JLT sold their aerospace operations to Gallagher for £190m, paving the way for Marsh to buy JLT.

4. Zurich temporarily pulls out of direct home

The provider said that home products can still be bought through the broker channel, but in order to make a platform change Zurich needed some time to work on its direct home insurance product.

This decision came after Zurich sold Endsleigh to A-Plan.

A spokesperson for Zurich did not give Insurance Age any solid details on when they will resume their direct home policy, they simply stated: “Rather than make incremental changes to the product we have made the positive step to give ourselves the breathing space to take stock and really address what our customers require.”

3. Aston Lark buys Highworth Insurance

The specialist household broker was bought for an undisclosed sum on Monday (25 March). Highworth was launched seven years ago and has a GWP of over £10m.

Aston Lark have ambitious plans for growth with the broker having bought Robertson Low in January, while in 2018 Pharos Insurance Brokers, Michael James Insurance & Property Services and Ingram Hawkins were bought by Aston Lark.

Earlier this year, it also revealed that it had hired Macquarie and Livingstone to garner additional investment.

2. “Meat market” Lloyd’s rushes through plan to combat sexual harassment

Following reports about sexual harassment in Lloyds market, the corporation revealed some measures to prevent sexual harassment and try and create a diverse and inclusive culture.

One of the measures was potentially banning offenders from the Lloyds building for life.

Lloyd’s CEO, John Neal, said: “No one should be subjected to this sort of behaviour, and if it does happen, everyone has the right to be heard and for those responsible to be held to account.”

1. Gallagher vs. Ardonagh trial

Dominating the headlines this week has been the Gallagher vs. Ardonagh trial, with Insurance Age releasing multiple articles to high-readership numbers.

Developments this week include: Vince Cable telling Premiership Rugby to “review its relationship” with Gallagher; David Ross denying that he tried to hire Matson and the Ardonagh CEO being accused of not caring about acting lawfully.

The trial continues.