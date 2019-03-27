“Meat market” Lloyd’s rushes through plan to combat sexual harassment

The market indicated it would be prepared to ban offenders for life if found guilty of harassment following “distressing” report.

Lloyd’s has announced a number of measures to prevent sexual harassment and foster a diverse and inclusive culture shortly after the publication of a report which highlighted an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical endured by women who work there.

Key actions the market is prepared to take to mitigate this include potentially banning offenders from the Lloyd’s building for life.

Lloyd’s published a statement just seven days after the release of a Bloomberg Businessweek report which revealed a “deep-seated culture of sexual harassment” at the organisation and described it as a “meat-market”

Awareness

Lloyd’s commented: “This wide-ranging set of actions is intended to increase reporting, impose strong sanctions on those found to be responsible for inappropriate behaviour and create better understanding and awareness of the issues.”

Actions include:

Provision of an independently managed, confidential and market-wide access point for reporting inappropriate behaviour.

Confirmation that, where investigations conclude that individuals have a case to answer, they will be subject to sanctions from their own companies and also from Lloyd’s. They may be banned from entering Lloyd’s for a fixed period and potentially for life.

Undertaking an independent and market-wide culture survey to identify the scale and scope of the issue, and to inform further action.

A comprehensive review of policies and practices across the Lloyd’s market, with a view to identifying and sharing best practice.

Provision of training focused on prevention, as well as reporting and supporting those who have been subjected to inappropriate behaviour.

The market also committed to listen to the 18 women quoted in the Bloomberg report in a safe and confidential space.

It has also changed the Lloyd’s Nominations Committee to increase diversity. Fiona Luck (Lloyd’s Board) and Vicky Carter (Lloyd’s Council) will join the Committee with immediate effect, succeeding Sir David Manning and Charles Franks.

Responsible

Lloyd’s CEO, John Neal, said: “It has been distressing to hear about the experiences of women in the Lloyd’s market. No one should be subjected to this sort of behaviour, and if it does happen, everyone has the right to be heard and for those responsible to be held to account.

“I am pleased that the market has given its full support for a strong set of actions, and I am determined that Lloyd’s offers a safe and inclusive working environment for everyone.”

The plan has been developed in collaboration with and endorsed by Lloyd’s Board and Council, and by the associations representing the Lloyd’s market – Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) and the London & International Insurance Brokers Association (LIIBA).

It is not the first time the insurance market has found itself under fire for sexism and sexual harassment. Last year reporter on sister title Post Jen Frost outlined her experiences at an insurance conference in a powerful blog. And Insurance Age editor Siân Barton also called out sexism in 2017.

