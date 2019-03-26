Aviva’s ex-CEO Mark Wilson received £1.8m in 2018

Annual report reveals his pay fell compared to 2017 as new CEO Maurice Tulloch saw his income increase by almost £1m.

The Aviva annual report for 2018 has shown that ex-CEO Mark Wilson took home over £1.8m in pay last year despite going on gardening leave in October 2018.

This compares to the £4.3m he received in 2017 and includes salary, benefits, bonus, and pension. However the 2018 figure does not include anything from a long term incentive plan.

Wilson became CEO of Aviva in January 2013 stepping into the post after Andrew Moss had resigned in May 2012 following a shareholder revolt. His CV included 18 years with Axa’s Asia-Pacific business as well as being CEO and president of AIA Group.

During his time at Aviva he led the £5.6bn takeover of Friends Life which was announced in 2014 and completed in 2015.

He was also in charge during the preference shares debacle last March when criticism from investors forced the insurer to u-turn from its plans to cancel £450m of shares.

New CEO

Maurice Tulloch, formerly CEO for international insurance was announced as his successor earlier this month (4 March).

Tulloch’s pay as CEO will be £975,000 per annum with an annual bonus opportunity of 200% of salary. He will also be eligible for shares of up to 300% of salary.

Tulloch said at the time of his appointment: “There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant but untapped potential. Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent businesses. But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.”

In his CEO international role Tulloch received a basic salary of £706,000 but with benefits and bonus etcetera took away £2.2m, up from £1.04m in 2017.

According to the report the key management team saw overall pay reduce from £36.2m in 2017 to £28.5m.

