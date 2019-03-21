Stable performance in “transitional year” for LV

GI CEO Steve Treloar said the business was working with 150 new broker partners and committed to further investment as 2018 results are published.

LV’s general insurance business reported GWP of £1.58bn for the full year 2018, close to the £1.60bn posted the previous year.

Underwriting profit was £99m (2017: £102m) while operating profit reached £107m, a slight fall on the £120m recorded the previous year.

COR increased marginally to 92% from 91.8%.

General insurance CEO, Steve Treloar, commented: “We are characterising it as a strong performance in a year of transition.”

The provider is partway through implementing a “joint venture” with Allianz which has seen the German insurer take on LV’s commercial lines business and LV take on some of Allianz’s personal lines portfolio. The transfers are expected to complete by the end of 2019.

Excluding the commercial lines business, which is in the process of moving to Allianz, premiums went up 6% to £1.4bn (2017: £1.32bn).

Personal

Looking at personal lines only and stripping out all commercial lines, profit went up 7% to £135m (2017: £126m).

Treloar stated that one of the highlights of the year was an increase is customer numbers by 350,000, taking the number of policies to 5.2m.

According to Treloar about one third of this growth comes from the broker channel with two thirds from its direct proposition.

Partners

The year has also seen 150 new broker partners working with LV and its personal lines broker business grew by 13% to £402m GWP.

Treloar detailed that the insurer was set to invest further in broker distribution and would be making a significant spend on its broker portal to provide new functionality for users.

“It’s a complete rewrite of the broker portal,” he explained.

In addition, during the 12 months the insurer received five new broker products which moved across from Allianz. The change has seen new household products added to the LV portfolio. These include mid net worth and high net worth offerings.

LV pulled out of broker distributed household in 2017 but the Allianz deal has enabled its return to the space.

FCA pricing study

Looking to the remainder of 2019 Treloar predicted that Brexit and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) pricing study were likely to have an impact along with the continued implementation of the deal with Allianz.

On the pricing review he noted: “We understand the problem the FCA is trying to solve but we are in a competitive market so they will need to be very careful about any changes they propose because there will be unintended consequences.”

At the same time as the results came out the business also announced that it was planning to change from a friendly society to a mutual company limited by guarantee. Treloar said this would not impact the GI business.

As the business moves forward in 2019 Treloar stated that the key aim would be to remain consistent during a period of change across the market, in UK politics and internationally.

He concluded: “We’re just part of that. They key is consistency and we can take advantage of some of that disruption.”

