Cifas reveals 27% increase in fraudulent claims

Service for fraud prevention has also developed a campaign to dissuade consumers from insurance fraud.

In the year from 2017 to 2018, there was a 27% increase in fraudulent insurance claims across the UK according to fraud prevention body Cifas.

The figures of general fraudulent insurance claims varied with location.

For the 12 month period Wales saw a 24% decline; the East Midlands saw no change and the East of England saw a rise of 48%.

The organisation asked their 450 members the fraudulent activity they had experienced.

Members highlighted the two areas which received the majority of false claims were household and motor: household insurance fraud rose by 52% and motor insurance fraud by 45% over the year.

Chief executive officer of Cifas, Mike Haley said: “As the rise of false claims shows, many people are seemingly unaware of the risks they’re running - the fact that young people are increasingly more likely to commit that type of fraud highlights the need for continuing education.”

Fronting an insurance policy:

Meanwhile, there is an overall decrease in another form of insurance fraud: fronting an insurance policy.

Fronting is when a driver claims they are the main user of a vehicle that is actually driven by a young driver or other high-risk motorist in order to receive lower premiums: for example, by parents for their children.

Cifas members reported over 300 cases of fronting in 2018, with the data showing an 18% increase in the proportion of 21-30 year olds conducting this type of fraudulent activity.

Faces of Fraud

The publication of the report marked the launch of Cifas’ new campaign ‘Faces of Fraud’.

The campaign has been designed to illuminate how tempting it is for consumers to commit insurance fraud.

Haley continued: “False insurance claim fraud and fronting insurance policies fraud are often seen as an easy way to make a bit of money without hurting anyone. Yet the idea that fraud is a victimless crime is completely false. First, false insurance claims and fronting insurance policies are illegal.”

“They can impact your life and career, making it near-impossible to buy insurance in the future and can even lead to a criminal record. Second, committing fraud hurts everyone: your neighbours, your friends, people in the area, and the UK as a whole. Insurers have to spend longer reviewing insurance claims and policy requests, premiums go up, and everyone loses out.”

