The Society of Insurance Broking issues guidance for members

The CII-led Society has published guides on the dark web and smart water and is also set to participate the Biba conference this May.

Thee Society of Insurance Broking (SIB) has detailed its progress since it was launched by the Chartered Insurance Institute last year as a replacement to its Broking Faculty.

The organisation has held several meetings with the market and is also taking part in a panel session at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) conference in May.

In addition, Liz Foster, managing director of the Society, told Insurance Age that it has published two good practice guides for its members which cover the dark web and smart water.

Membership

The professional body reported it gets membership through relevant members of the CII with Broking Faculty members being transferred across.

One of the main focusses of the CII and the SIB is diversity of membership.

Liz Foster, who is also chairman of Ingram, Hawkins & Nock, stated: “If we wish to attract firms from all over the UK we need to be diverse.”

She clarifies that for the society, “diversity is about diversity across the profession, geography and range of firms and young brokers.”

The CII has previously signalled its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As part of this the Society detailed that it encourages diversity by offering high-powered opportunities to women and engaging with young brokers through the New Generation talent programme run by the CII.

This group of young brokers attend the Society’s board meetings and discuss the issues they face as they operate.

Objectives

The SIB is also working to promote public trust for the insurance broking trust, so during board meetings they will look at how their work will come across to the FCA. foster has previously called for brokers to get involved in order to push the professionalism agenda further forward.

