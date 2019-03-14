SchemeServe develops claims tool

The feature is for delegated authority claims and available to brokers.

A tool designed to automate and speed up delegated authority claims has been launched by tech provider SchemeServe.

The feature is already being tested by some MGAs, broker Bennett Christmas and Nationwide.

According to the provider the claims tool enables the exchange of claims information in real time throughout the delegated claims lifecycle, from logging claims and providing a portal for customers to upload supporting images directly, to rules based standard data provision and automatic claims settlement.

Data

SchemeServe detailed that it ensures the operation of delegated claims is efficient with minimal touch points, whilst providing the right data first time to insurers, managing agents and delegated authorities.

It claimed the initiative could reduce costly administration time for brokers and make immediate claims settlement for consumers possible.

SchemeServe is also looking at introducing further possible developments to the claims tool in future releases, including a nationwide crowdsourced or ‘Uber’ style approach to claims validation.

John Price, COO SchemeServe, comments: “We have already disrupted the sales and underwriting process, speeding it up and making it more affordable for intermediaries of any size with delegated authority schemes to compete on a level playing field.

“Claims is one area which is still ripe for disruption from InsurTech and so I’m very excited to be launching our new claims tool.”

Brexit

He continued: “Brokers’ and insurers’ innovation efforts and budgets will matter even more as Brexit uncertainty and the impending economic slowdown, sparks budget cuts at many insurance firms this year.

“Management will tire of innovation with no ROI, so as an industry we’ll see fewer digital vanity projects, random start-up investments and buzz words like ‘omnichannel experience’, and more focus on innovation like this that delivers sound operational efficiency.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.