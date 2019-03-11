Enterprise Ogden claims hit revealed – report

The liquidator’s report has shown that bust Gibraltar insurer Enterprise must pay out £101.4m extra in claims partly due to changes to the Ogden rate.

Enterprise Insurance’s claims bill has increased to £157.1m as reported by sister publication Post.

A liquidator’s report revealed that the business, which went into administration in 2016, originally expected claims in the region of £55.7m.

Post detailed that the reduction of the discount rate meant that twelve high value claims shot up in value by a total of £25.9m.

Increases

These claims further increased in value by £23m between July 2016 and June 2017, owing to other factors.

The provider also saw £14m in new and reopened claims since late July 2016.

Gibraltar-based insurer Enterprise was ordered to stop writing new business on 25 July 2016 and called in administrators in September the same year.

At the time the liquidator’s report to the Gibraltar courts showed that Enterprise was suffering a deficit of £96m.

It was revealed in January that ex-non exec chairman of Enterprise, Nick Cruz, is suing the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) for libel following a press statement the regulator published about the Enterprise collapse.

