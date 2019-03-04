GRP-owned EPUL adds non-damage BI cover to terrorism product

Move follows Pool Re’s extension of its cover to include non-damage business interruption.

Commercial property MGA, European Property Underwriting Limited (EPUL) has announced the addition of a non-damage business interruption cover extension to its UK and Northern Ireland terrorism policy.

The extension is available for no additional premium and EPUL, which is part of the Global Risk Partners stable, detailed that it is also offering an enhanced broker commissions and rate reductions on its UK and Northern Ireland terrorism proposition.

Legislation

The extension comes after the government legislated for non-damage BI to be included as part of Pool Re’s coverage.

EPUL’s further detailed that its terrorism policy provides material damage and business interruption coverage for business owners and property investors. EPUL brokers use an online quote and bind facility which also offers a ‘Quick Quote’ option that enables them to obtain an indicative price using just a postcode and the sum insured.

Andrew Whittaker, managing director of EPUL, said: “Addressing the gap in terrorism cover for smaller businesses is an important move forward in ensuring there is adequate protection for clients.

“We have improved both the cover and pricing strategy of our cover which continues to provide a strong and competitive alternative to Pool Re.”

