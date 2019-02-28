Arag buys the Das Irish business

The Irish office will be managed by the UK team and the move assists with potential issues arising from Brexit.

Arag Group has bought Das Legal Expenses Insurance’s Republic of Ireland (ROI) operation for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Arag and the Das UK Group reached agreement on the business transfer and retention of the present staff in February 2019.

David Haynes, underwriting and marketing director at Arag, explained that much of the back office, including underwriting and product development, would be managed by the UK team.

He also noted that the deal would assist Arag’s UK business in its dealings in the Republic following Brexit and ensure a smoother transition.

Adrienne O’Sullivan, CEO Das Ireland, said: “I am really looking forward to working under the umbrella of the Arag Group and together with our highly skilled and professional staff I am confident that we will consolidate and expand our market-leading reputation in the Republic of Ireland.”

A joint statement said that Das in ROI had a market share of roughly 60% and gross premium income of approximately €6m in 2018.

Das UK Group CEO, Andrew Burke commented: “This transaction will allow us to concentrate our focus on continuing to improve the outcomes we achieve for our customers and business partners in the UK market including Northern Ireland.”

