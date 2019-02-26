ABI slams “unforgivable” no-deal Brexit

Huw Evans described it as an act of economic and social self-harm and outlined potential damage to the insurance sector.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued its harshest caution on Brexit and warned that any future arrangement with the EU that required the UK to comply with rules it had no say over could be “weaponised”.

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, stated at its annual dinner that a no-deal Brexit “would be an unforgivable act of economic and social self-harm that the UK would live to regret”.

He added: “As a last resort, if the only alternative to no deal is some form of short delay to Brexit, then delay we should.”

Rule-takers

He commented that any future arrangement with the EU that required the UK to comply with rules it had no say over could be “weaponised by those in the EU that want to….damage the UK.

“This could result in UK insurers having to hold more capital than they need, which as well as damaging competitiveness and reducing investment in the economy, could also see people get less from their pension.”

His remarks, at the dinner attended by CEOs of major insurers, senior politicians and regulators come as new figures reveal the UK insurance industry now has a £16.7bn export surplus, with over a third of this going to the EU.

According to the ABI, the UK is currently the largest insurance market in Europe, the fourth largest in the world and employs over 300,000 people in the UK.

Preparation

Evans continued: “As an industry we have done everything possible to prepare for no deal, including transferring an estimated 29m insurance contracts and the establishment of nearly 40 EU subsidiaries and branches to minimise disruption to customers.

“But we still believe very strongly that a conscious decision to opt for no deal would be an act of economic recklessness our great country would live to regret with WTO rules offering little to no protection against the consequences.”

A number of providers have opened offices in EU countries such as Luxembourg, Germany, Ireland and Belgium.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association, which supported remain, has consistently warned brokers to prepare for a no deal scenario as the UK heads towards the cut-off date of 29 March.

The Financial Conduct Authority has also been granted temporary transitional powers in the event of a no-deal.

