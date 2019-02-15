Podcast: Top five stories this week with Axa's Jon Walker

The executive managing director for commercial joins the editor and news editor to discuss the redundancies at Axa XL and Brexit.

Jon Walker, executive MD, commercial at Axa, Insurance Age editor Siân Barton and news editor Ida Axling discuss this week’s top five articles and talk about how insurer consolidation is affecting the industry plus the opportunities for brokers that could arise from Brexit.

Use the link to hear his thoughts and analyses.

The top five stories for the week commencing 11 February were:

1. Up to 275 jobs at risk at Axa XL in the UK

2. Brokers Brexit worries are growing, says Aviva

3. Ghost broker jailed for two years

4. Ex-Howden director Karen Allen leaves SSL Endeavour

5. Legal Protection Group confirms loss of Inter Hannover capacity