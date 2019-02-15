Insurance Age

Podcast: Top five stories this week with Axa's Jon Walker

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The executive managing director for commercial joins the editor and news editor to discuss the redundancies at Axa XL and Brexit.

Jon Walker, executive MD, commercial at Axa, Insurance Age editor Siân Barton and news editor Ida Axling discuss this week’s top five articles and talk about how insurer consolidation is affecting the industry plus the opportunities for brokers that could arise from Brexit. 

Use the link to hear his thoughts and analyses. 

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

The top five stories for the week commencing 11 February were:

1. Up to 275 jobs at risk at Axa XL in the UK

2. Brokers Brexit worries are growing, says Aviva

3. Ghost broker jailed for two years

4. Ex-Howden director Karen Allen leaves SSL Endeavour

5. Legal Protection Group confirms loss of Inter Hannover capacity

 

 

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE

Most read

  1. Up to 275 jobs at risk at Axa XL in the UK
  2. Ghost broker jailed for two years
  3. Legal Protection Group confirms loss of Inter Hannover capacity
  4. Towergate’s Andy Parkin resurfaces at Gauntlet
  5. Consolidation opens up opportunities, says Romero boss
  6. Laurent Matras takes interim Axa retail MD role as Gareth Howell departs
  7. Ex Howden director Karen Allen leaves SSL Endeavour

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: