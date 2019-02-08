Insurance Age

Quizzical Questions: 8 February 2019

Take our quiz
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Use our clues

The conference's theme is 'Leading the Way'

Revenues hit $10.77bn in the year

The insurer is focusing on mid market and multinational clients

The business is made up of nine firms

Earlier this month the authority confirmed an interim levy for brokers of £16m

