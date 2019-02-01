Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning share their view on the news behind the top five headlines of the week.

Insurance Age's news editor and reporter discuss a court case involving an uninsured driver and on-demand cover, Axa and Allianz using Artificial Intelligence and the cyber insurance market.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week commencing 28 January 2019:

1) Court case highlights abuse of on-demand motor apps

2) Allianz head of commercial motor Jon Dye leaves for QBE

3) FSCS to hit brokers with extra levy bill next month, warns Biba

4) Cyber experts dispute Mactavish report

5) Insurers make Artificial Intelligence moves

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.