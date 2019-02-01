Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning share their view on the news behind the top five headlines of the week.

Insurance Age's news editor and reporter discuss a court case involving an uninsured driver and on-demand cover, Axa and Allianz using Artificial Intelligence and the cyber insurance market.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week commencing 28 January 2019:

1) Court case highlights abuse of on-demand motor apps

2) Allianz head of commercial motor Jon Dye leaves for QBE

3) FSCS to hit brokers with extra levy bill next month, warns Biba

4) Cyber experts dispute Mactavish report

5) Insurers make Artificial Intelligence moves

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: INSURER HEADCOUNT

Most read

  1. FSCS to hit brokers with extra levy bill next month, warns Biba
  2. Cyber experts dispute Mactavish report
  3. FCA consults on making value data compulsory
  4. Brokers call on Ageas to keep up service level following office closures
  5. Profits rebound for Marsh owner in 2018
  6. InsurTech Futures: Ex-AIG boss Jacqueline McNamee's C-Quence launches
  7. Blog: What stronger food labelling laws would mean for brokers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: