UK signs post-Brexit insurance deal with Switzerland

Zurich boss Tulsi Naidu welcomes the arrangement.

The chancellor of the exchequer, Phillip Hammond, and the president of the Swiss confederation and head of the federal department of finance, Ueli Maurer, have signed a deal to allow the UK and Switzerland insurance sectors to continue trading after the UK has left the EU.

According to HM Treasury, the new arrangement copies the current EU agreement with Switzerland and will come into force when UK exits the EU.

The move follows on from the UK and the USA agreeing a text in December designed to ensure the insurance and reinsurance sectors can still trade freely with one another after Brexit.

Locations

Since the UK voted in June 2016 to leave the EU insurers have unveiled a range of locations for their post Brexit hubs.

Axa XL picked Dublin while Tokio Marine Group, Liberty Specialty Markets, CNA Hardy, RSA and AIG opted for Luxembourg.

MS Amlin, QBE and Lloyd’s chose Belgium with Markel selecting Munich in Germany.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has repeatedly called for a Brexit transition period and urged brokers to prepare for the possibility of a hard Brexit.

No-deal scenario

After Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was overwhelmingly rejected by Parliament earlier this month the Association of British Insurer’s called on the government to avoid a no-deal scenario.

Hammond said: “The UK insurance industry contributes approximately £35bn to our economy and employs over 324,000 people.

“Links to financial industries like the Swiss insurance market are important for global financial systems and it’s vital that trade continues between our two countries so firms have the certainty they need to continue to do business and invest in the UK’s bright future.”

Welcome

Tulsi Naidu, chief executive of Zurich Insurance UK commented: “This is a pragmatic and pleasing development to come from the chancellor and his Swiss counterpart.

“It’s a welcome step, ensuring that straight forward trade can continue between our globally-important financial markets – one we welcome as a Swiss-based insurer that has been trading in the UK for over 100 years.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.