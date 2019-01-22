Biba renews GAP scheme with Jackson Lee Underwriting

Partnership extended for a further three years.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has signed up with Jackson Lee Underwriting for a further three years on its GAP scheme.

It is the second renewal for the scheme after the relationship began in 2012.

The trade body detailed that the GAP scheme, which is exclusive to members, covers most personal and commercial vehicles from motorcycles to 44-ton tractor units and fleets.

It added that the arrangement will cover most uses including courier, driving instructors and taxis.

Enhanced

According to Biba the wording has been enhanced to provide ‘Universal GAP’ insurance with just three exclusions.

Biba’s CEO Steve White commented: “Our members find this flagship scheme very valuable.

“It is easy to market; Jackson Lee provides a first class service and their customers find the cover to be extensive and reliable from secure A rated capacity.”

Policies are transacted through Jackson Lee’s online quote and buy platform ABEL and brokers can also access the managing general agent’s underwriting team for referrals, advice, marketing support and either onsite or webinar-based training.

Support

Jackson Lee Underwriting was established in 1991 and has been offering GAP Insurance for over 27 years exclusively to insurance brokers.

It also partnered with Biba in 2017 on the organisation’s leisure insurance scheme.

Mark McLaren, joint managing director at Jackson Lee Underwriting said: “Biba’s continued support is recognition of our commitment to the quality of our products and services and our long heritage and expertise in developing niche insurance.”

