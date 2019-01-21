Markerstudy to use Co-op’s brand after deal

Business takes on £70m of Co-op’s debt in first buy since being bought by Qatar Re.

Markerstudy will continue to use Co-op’s CIS General Insurance brand once the deal goes through, Lizzie Smith-Foreman, director of group marketing and communications for Markerstudy Group has told Insurance Age.

The takeover, which is subject to regulatory approval, is Markerstudy’s first acquisition since it was bought by Qatar Re last year.

Markerstudy will pay £185m for the underwriting business with £70m of debt also transferring from Co-op’s balance sheet to the company. It is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year.

According to Markerstudy the takeover will add approximately £600m of gross written premium and 1.3m policies across mainly motor and home.

Market share

It will also mean Markerstudy has approximately 8% of the UK motor market, up from 5% at the time of Qatar Re’s investment.

“We are an extremely healthy business and are known for our acquisitive nature and our strategy for growth continues,” said Smith-Foreman.

Co-op’s insurance business posted a combined operating ratio of 101.2% and made an operating loss of £12m in 2017 having lost £18m the year before.

However she said she was confident of turning the business to profit listing Markerstudy’s investment in technology, data enrichment, analytics and its rating platform as parts of the solution.

She pointed out that Markerstudy had expertise in buying and integrating businesses noting it had made around 20 deals for regulated companies since 2001 including for Chaucer’s UK motor business in 2015 and Zenith in 2010.

Partnership

The takeover comes with a 13 year partnership for Markerstudy to distribute motor and home insurance to Co-op’s customers.

As well as highlighting the fact that Co-op is a household name she described the opportunity as “vast” and listed that it had 4.6m active members.

“We will be able to use the use the Co-op brand,” she noted.

“We have a very sophisticated range of insurance products which we feel goes beyond the normal offering.”

Deal

At the time of the Qatar Re announcement group underwriting director Gary Humphreys told Insurance Age the business had been freed up to strike deals including in the broker space.

After the latest news Smith-Foreman detailed: “It is probably fair to say that we are going to be concentrating for a little while on this exceptional opportunity.

“But we are always on the lookout for complementary deals.”

Staff

Co-op has a call centre operation based in Manchester and claims hubs in Bury St Edmunds and Nottingham.

It employs 1,000 people in total.

The vast majority will transfer to Markerstudy although some will be kept as it maintains existing partnerships such as with Allianz on pet insurance and Mapre on travel insurance.

Announcing the deal both parties stressed Markerstudy’s commitment to “retain a large number of colleague roles” and grow the business.

Strategic fit

Smith-Foreman declined to comment on precise numbers for people or locations but stated: “We will be looking at the existing base and talent. We are looking to grow that Manchester hub.”

Adding: “We are at the early stages in discussions, and there is a great deal to work through.

“Our intention is to grow the business and harness the skills and experience of the co-op insurance colleagues.”

She concluded that Co-op, which has been going for 200 years and selling insurance for 150, and Markerstudy have “similar ethics and culture”.

“This partnership represents an excellent strategic fit for both,” she said.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.