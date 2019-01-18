Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Aviva's mid-market push comes under the microscope along with Brexit.

Insurance Age's reporter and editor, Emmanuel Kenning and Siân Barton, discuss what brokers have been reading about in a week full of political twists and turns.

The duo look at the new offering from Aviva and debate how brokers will navigate their way through the current turmoil in Parliament.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Top stories for the week commencing 14 January 2019:

1) Aviva grows mid-market appetite

2) MRIB buys Independents

3) Ex-Enterprise non-exec chairman Nick Cruz sues Gibraltar regulator for libel

4) Unauthorised broker targets customers on Instagram

5) Biba warns of 'uncharted waters' as Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected

