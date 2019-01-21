AA reports first rise in car premiums for nearly two years

Figures for Q4 2018 show 2.7% uptick.

The average cost of an annual comprehensive car insurance policy rose by 2.7% in the final quarter of 2018 to £609.93, according to The AA’s British Insurance Premium Index.

It was the first rise recorded by the Shoparound research since the second quarter of 2017 when prices hit a record £693.

However despite the three month uplift the measure was still down 5.9% over 12 months due to the falls in the previous quarters.

The firm reported that falling premiums had been attributed to the Civil Liability Bill being signed into law in December, but that impetus has gone given the Bill will not take effect until April 2020.

Movements

The Shoparound research uses ‘customers’ representing the insurance buying public and sources quotes across aggregators, direct insurers and brokers to calculate an average of the five cheapest prices.

The movements for third party fire and theft policies were broadly similar to those for comprehensive policies – up 2.9% in Q4 2018 but down 6.6% over the full year.

The AA’s director of insurance, Janet Connor, noted that insurers were under pressure from increasing costs of crash repairs due to the growing complexity of modern cars.

She stated that these pressures and the Civil Liability Bill situation contributed to the new uptick in premiums.

Brexit

Connor continued: “Underlying all of this of course are concerns surrounding Brexit.

“Regardless of what the final deal looks like, the market has continued to battle with the value of sterling.

“This has led to the rising cost of imported car parts, further adding costs to the car repair industry which ultimately finds its way to the premiums we pay.”

