Qudos Insurance liquidator writes to UK customers

Danish provider declared bankrupt on 20 December 2018.

The liquidators of unrated bankrupt Danish insurer Qudos Insurance have written to UK customers according to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

The FSCS detailed that it was working with liquidators Anders M Hansen and Boris Frederiksen of Kammeradvokaten Poul Schmith, the Danish Guarantee Fund (DGF) and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Danish FSA) to understand the impact of Qudos’ bankruptcy.

The latest update, on 11 January 2019, noted that the letters informed customers of the effects that the Qudos liquidation will have on their insurance policy and the dates when these effects take place.

Dates

Qudos had provided a variety of insurance policies including for motor, GAP, sickness and warranty to the UK retail and commercial market.

The bankruptcy proceedings in the Danish Court on 20 December 2018 followed on from the Copenhagen-headquartered insurer being put into liquidation in November having been closed to new business on 18 October.

As well as the key date of 20 December, the letter listed that a bankruptcy order was published in the Danish Official Gazette on 28 December.

As of 7 February 2019 the DGF will not protect or pay compensation for any claim occurring after this date.

On 28 March 2019 all existing policies will cancel, three months after publication in the Danish Official Gazette.

Claims

The FSCS noted that all claims the DGF protects for must be reported by 20 June 2019.

However the UK authority clarified that there are no time limits for FSCS compensation claims, other than stipulated in the insurance policy.

The information from the organisation included that it was still seeking clarification from DGF about the level of protection on offer to UK policy holders.

It added that while DGF will cover most UK individuals and business customers those that do not qualify might still benefit from FSCS protection.

Brokers

The FSCS also stated that the process for making a return of premium claim to the liquidator will not be available until after February and long delays in dealing with these claims are expected.

And further reported that it was working with four brokers - Adrian Flux, Tobell Insurance Services, Trent-Services, Building and Land Guarantees - to replace policies with new insurers.

