Close Brothers Premium Finance restores contact centre after outage

Customers were urged to use emails during the issue.

Close Brothers Premium Finance has restored full functionality at its contact centre after a three hour outage yesterday (15 January).

The issue arose at 1pm and was fixed before 4.30pm.

During the outage Close Brothers tweeted that it was unable to deal with queries in its customer contact centre.

It urged customers to email instead and supplied two separate addresses for people in the UK and Ireland to use.

Insurance Age understands the incident was not due to a cyber-attack and was not in any way cyber related.

Last year competitor Premium Credit took its service down on Sunday 16 September due to a cyber incident.

That situation was larger in scale and ran over a longer period – while one contact centre was re-opened the next day brokers had to wait a further 48 hours until the company began restoring online services.

Resumed

A spokesperson for Close Brothers confirmed to Insurance Age: “Due to a systems outage early afternoon yesterday (15 January) in our call centre, some of our customers had difficulties contacting us during the day.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”

They concluded: “We were quick to put alternative contact procedures in place, and we fixed the problem during the day before normal service was resumed yesterday late afternoon.”

