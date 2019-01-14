Value of insurance frauds in court last year topped 2014-17 combined

Insurance frauds in court hit £17m in 2018, says KPMG.

Insurance fraud cases reaching UK courts totalled £17m across 19 cases last year, KPMG has calculated.

According to the accountants, there were 24 cases with a combined value of £11.9m in the years 2014 – 2017.

The figures were released as part of KPMG’s Fraud Barometer, which records cases of alleged fraud with a value of more than £100,000.

The firm found that across society 453 of such cases with a total value of £1.2bn went to court in the UK last year.

Supercase

KPMG detailed that while the barometer featured one supercase (greater than £50m), there was a large volume of smaller value cases between £10m and £50m.

As well as insurance, areas affected covered evasion of duty, VAT fraud, investment fraud, loans and mortgages, counterfeit goods, pensions and social benefits.

The insurance examples listed by the management consultants included the case of a man who masterminded a £4m bogus insurance claim scam being jailed for nine years.

The scam involved orchestrating 250 collisions with innocent drivers, mainly on mini-roundabouts, making claims against dozens of insurance companies for fabricated injuries or vehicle damage.

KPMG noted that the judge was very clear in stating that all insurance customers will pay for the fraud through higher premiums.

Fraudsters

James Maycock, forensic partner at KPMG said: “Insurance fraud has a massive impact on many people: the victims, insurance companies and of course everyone else who is left to pick up the cost through higher insurance premiums.

“Despite the progress that has been made, particularly with the number of people now using in-car technology to record events in real time, fraudsters will continue to come up with new and improved ways to scam the system.”

Maycock concluded: “The increase in professional insurance scammers coming to court goes to show the complexity of the task that the industry is tackling.”

