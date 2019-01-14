Aviva grows mid-market appetite

The insurer has developed its proposition for businesses with between £5m and £100m in turnover.

Aviva has refreshed its mid-market product suite to reach a greater proportion of the market and provide a wider toolkit for brokers to offer their customers.

Key changes include tech investment, investment in partner networks such as risk managers, and customer-level underwriting with a focus on expertise and capacity.

According to the provider mid-market comprises a variety of businesses with turnover from £5m to £100m.

Sectors

The insurer stated that it has developed a suite of integrated insurance and support products to assist companies of that size across eight key business sectors: professional and business services; industrial and manufacturing; real estate and construction; arts and culture; technology; retail and wholesale; health and public sector; and the motor industry.

Gareth Hemming, director of SME commercial lines at Aviva, said mid-market businesses struggled to access the right risk management expertise and insight to manage their growth, as well as existing and emerging risks.

“Too large for government initiatives and too small to employ full-time risk managers, mid-market businesses are often left stuck in the middle.

“To address these issues, we are taking a big business approach to mid-market, offering personalised advice, business insights based on sophisticated data analytics and access to innovative technology. Traditionally these sorts of services have only been available to large companies,” he stated.

Hemming told Insurance Age Aviva had always had an interest in mid-market but was looking to grow it further working with brokers across its regional trading network.

Technology

The insurer claimed that through data analytics, Aviva can pinpoint what risks a customer might be particularly vulnerable to, as well as identifying their wider insurance needs.

Hemming added: “We can now underwrite from a customer level, rather than selling individual products.”

Aviva has also built a suite of products and services through a network of more than 40 specialist partners, offering tools from online reputational monitoring, aerial inspections using drones and leak detection technology, to health and safety training and connected technology for manual handling.

“This means we can now offer our brokers and customers access to innovative tools to assess risks to virtual or real assets, or to help them in times of crisis,” Hemming said, adding:

“What’s more, many of these services have been specially tailored to the mid-market segment for Aviva, having previously only been available to larger corporations.”

To indicate its commitment to the newly developed proposition Aviva hired Dave Carey, formerly of Zurich, as head of mid-market. It may also take on more staff to deliver the project but Carey and Hemming stressed that the focus would be on using new technology including automation and digitisation to bring the proposition to bear.

Carey joined the business in Q4 last year and has been developing the insurer’s mid-market ambitions since his arrival.

Brokers

Part of his remit includes a mid-market client relationship management (CRM) team working closely with Aviva’s regional teams.

The CRM team has been tasked with working with brokers to understand mid-market customers’ businesses and co-ordinate all parts of the Aviva service proposition, from underwriting and claims to risk consultancy and seminars working closely with existing regional offices.

Carey said: “Mid-market businesses want peace of mind, customisation, superior service, forward thinking and partnership.

“Aviva has the footprint to bring this proposition to every corner of the country and offer added value and expertise in our eight industry segments.”

