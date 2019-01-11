Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Ida Axling hosts the first show of 2019.
Reporter Emmanuel Kenning joins Insurance Age's news editor to look at the most read stories by brokers at the start of the new year.
The pair cast their eyes over Gallagher buying Stackhouse Poland and Jelf transfering personal lines business to A-Plan.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top stories for the week commencing 7 January 2019:
1) Gallagher buys Stackhouse Poland
2) Stackhouse boss lifts the lid on Gallagher deal
3) Jelf transfers personal lines business to A-Plan
4) Be Wiser slams unrated insurers as it posts loss for 2018
5) Marsh owners reveal $5bn debt plans for JLT deal
