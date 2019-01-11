Hastings takes John Worth from MS Amlin as CFO

Richard Hoskins retiring from the business.

Hastings Group has swooped for John Worth, currently group chief financial officer at MS Amlin, as its new CFO.

He will replace Richard Hoskins who has been with the business since April 2015 and has decided to retire from the role.

Worth joined MS Amlin in November 2017 and the insurer confirmed he will stay as CFO “for the time being” and that the search for his successor has already begun.

According to Hastings /Worth will make the switch in “a few months” when he will join the board and work with Hoskins in a handover period.

Contribution

Gary Hoffman, chair of Hastings, said: “Richard has played a significant role guiding the group through its IPO in October 2015 and in the past four years has helped it deliver sustained profitable growth underpinned by disciplined cost management.

“I would like to thank him for his contribution.”

Simon Beale, CEO of MS Amlin commented: “Since John joined the organisation, he has successfully led the actuarial, business management information and finance teams through a challenging period.

“We would like to thank John for his contribution to the business and wish him all the best for the future when he leaves later this year.”

