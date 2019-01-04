Hiscox and Lloyd’s respond to 9/11 hacker reports

The providers confirm they have not suffered a cyber breach in relation to this incident and Hiscox says that the information was originally stolen from a US law firm last year.

Hiscox and Lloyd’s of London have both denied that their cyber security was breached following reports that a hacker, named as The Dark Overlord, had tried to sell documentation online involving the providers which related to the September 11 attacks.

According to a report by the Financial Times the hacker(s) posted information stating they had access to emails and non-disclosure agreements relating to 9/11 that were sent and received by Lloyd’s, Hiscox and law firm Husch Blackwell (formerly Blackwell Sanders Peper Martin).

The report stated that The Dark Overlord offered to sell the documents in exchange for bitcoin and that the FBI and other enforcement agencies are investigating.

Breach

A Hiscox spokesperson commented: “There has been some recent online coverage relating to Twitter posts about 9/11-related litigation and mentioning Hiscox.

“The online posts relate to an incident we reported in April 2018 when we were made aware that a US law firm that advised Hiscox, some of our commercial policyholders and other insurers, had experienced a data breach in which information was stolen.”

The spokesperson said that the law firm’s systems were not connected to its IT infrastructure and that its systems were unaffected by the incident.

She continued: “One of the cases the law firm handled for Hiscox and other insurers related to subrogation litigation arising from the events of 9/11, and we believe that information relating to this was stolen during that breach.

“Once Hiscox was made aware of the law firm’s data breach, it took action and informed policyholders as required. We will continue to work with law enforcement in both the UK and US on this matter.”

No evidence

Lloyd’s also denied that is systems has been compromised by the original hack.

A Lloyd’s spokesperson said: “Lloyd’s has no evidence to suggest that the Corporation’s networks and systems have been compromised by the hacker group.

“We remain vigilant with a number of protections in place to ensure the security and safety of data and information held by the Corporation. Lloyd’s will continue to monitor the situation closely, including working with managing agents targeted by the hacker group.”

Husch Blackwell also denied being hacked.

A spokesperson said: “Several documents bearing the letterhead of a predecessor law firm to Husch Blackwell were made public earlier this week by a cyber terrorist group. After a thorough review Husch Blackwell can confirm that no documents were obtained from Husch Blackwell and that there was no unauthorized access to Husch Blackwell systems, client files, documents or data.

“The documents made public to date relate to a legal representation in connection with the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York. The attorneys in charge of this matter left the Husch Blackwell predecessor firm in early 2002 and took this representation with them, thus ending our predecessor firm’s role in the matter. Information available to us indicates that any breach relating to the documents recently made public occurred at another firm.”

He concluded: “Husch Blackwell holds client confidentiality at the highest level. Securing client information and data has always been, and remains, our highest priority.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.