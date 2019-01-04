Broking break: Your top five - 4 January 2019

M&A is the standout topic of interest for brokers as we ring in the New Year.

5. China Re completes Chaucer deal

China Reinsurance announced the completion of its takeover of Chaucer Holdings from The Hanover Insurance Group on 31 December 2018. The deal, for $950m (£726m), was previously revealed in September last year after news of Chaucer being for sale first came out in March.

4. Stackhouse Poland buys Bespoke Medical Indemnity

Stackhouse Poland has bought specialist medical indemnity broking firm Foley Healthcare which trades as Bespoke Medical Indemnity. The business struck five takeover deals in 2018.

3. Aston Lark keen on more private equity says Peter Blanc

However, it is not currently up for sale, according to group CEO Peter Blanc. An article on Daily Mail’s This is Money between Christmas and New Year suggested that backers Bowmark Capital would be working on a sale in 2019.

2. GRP’s Country & Commercial Group buys Key Insurance Group

Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought Preston-based Key Insurance Group. It is the first deal for the agricultural specialist since it was snapped up by GRP at the start of 2018.

1. Ardonagh’s Swinton takeover goes through

The £165m deal, first announced in September last year, completed on 31 December 2018.