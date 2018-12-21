UK insurance industry paid out £55bn in 2017

Sector also made a contribution to the UK economy worth £29.5bn and paid close to £12bn in taxes, according to the ABI.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has calculated that the UK insurance industry paid out £55bn to customers in 2017.



The trade body’s latest Key Facts document set out the role the UK’s insurance and long-term savings sector played in supporting consumers and companies in their financial time of need.



A breakdown of the £55bn figure includes:

£10.6bn paid out for motor claims, such as repair, replacement or personal injury.

£5.2bn paid in property claims, of which £2.8bn was for domestic homeowners and £2.4bn was for commercial.

£5.1bn was paid through protection products, such as critical illness cover, income protection or life insurance.

£2.7bn was paid out on liability insurance policies to protect businesses.

A record £766.5m was paid out to help people with the cost of treating their ill or injured pets.

£401.5m was paid out to help 510,000 travellers to soften the burden of expensive medical treatment abroad and cancellations.

The ABI also revealed that the industry made a contribution to the UK economy worth £29.5bn and paid close to £12bn in taxes.

The document noted that 303,500 people are employed by the industry, both directly and through auxiliary services. And that the UK is the largest insurance & long term savings market in Europe and the fourth largest in the world.

Contribution

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, said: “Millions of people and businesses turn to insurers in their time of need to deal with unexpected financial shocks. Our country’s SME sector can thrive because of the safety net provided by our world-leading insurance sector.



“This data reminds us that insurers and long-term savings providers pay hundreds of millions of pounds every day to get things back on track and to support people in their retirement.

“Our sector is helping Britain thrive and remains a key part of a prosperous and financially resilient economy.”



