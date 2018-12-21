Unrated Danish insurer Qudos declared bankrupt

FSCS vows to work with liquidator and Danish authorities.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has confirmed that unrated Danish insurer Qudos Insurance was declared bankrupt on 20 December 2018.

Qudos provided a range of insurance policies to the UK retail and commercial market including for motor, GAP, sickness and warranty.

The development follows on from the Copenhagen-headquartered insurer being closed to new business on 18 October.

This November Qudos’ owners, New Nordic Advisors, put the firm into liquidation.

At that time it said that a number of retrospective reinsurance treaties had been opened with legacy specialist Darag, however did not provide details as to which portfolios were in run off.

Losses

New Nordic Advisors bought Qudos in March 2017 from Canadian insurer Echelon Financial Holdings in a move that led to a legal dispute between the pair.

After the takeover Qudos reduced its involvement with UK business and by October only dealt with a few UK brokers.

In its results for the first six months of 2018 Qudos lost 32m DKK (£5m) before tax and had gross written premiums of 452m DKK having dropped from 31 to seven binders the majority of which were in the Danish market.

The FSCS has now committed to working closely with the liquidator, the Danish Guarantee Fund and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Danish FSA) to understand the impact of Qudos’ bankruptcy.

Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at the FSCS said that if a UK customer is not covered by the Danish Guarantee Fund, it is possible they can still benefit from FSCS protection for UK risks if they are a business with an annual turnover of less than £1m.

He stated: “All Qudos policies will be terminated by the application of Danish Insolvency law three months after the date of bankruptcy is announced in the Danish Official Gazette.

“Policyholders can cancel policies themselves in accordance with the terms and condition of their policy.”

Kuczynski advised anyone seeking further information on how the Danish Guarantee Find is helping UK customers of Qudos to visit the Qudos website.

