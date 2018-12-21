RSA Insurance Ireland fined €3.5m

The Central Bank of Ireland imposes the fine for regulatory breaches relating to large loss claims and accounting irregularities.

The Central Bank of Ireland has reprimanded RSA Insurance Ireland and fined it €3.5m (£3.16m) on 18 December 2018.

The Irish regulator listed the breaches between 2009 and 2013 as including:

Failure to establish and maintain technical reserves in respect of all underwriting liabilities assumed by it;

Failure to have administrative and accounting procedures and internal control mechanisms which are sound and adequate; and

Failure to have robust governance arrangements.

It noted that RSA Ireland had admitted all the breaches.

The issue first hit the press in 2013 when RSA’s Irish operation predicted its operating result would be £70m lower than expected.

The RSA group board then brought in PwC to review the claims and finance issues uncovered as several managers left the company in Ireland. It also had to inject £200m to fill a black hole in the finances.

Significant

The Central Bank of Ireland has now flagged that claims estimates recorded on RSA Ireland’s database were significantly lower than the claims handlers’ recommended reserve estimate.

It also noted there could be significant delays in recording recommended claim reserve estimate increases.

The Irish regulator detailed that there was an understatement of €78.2m in the firm’s technical reserves as at 30 September 2013 and that corporate governance failures had allowed the under-reserving of large loss claims to go undiscovered and unchecked for several years.

The Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering, Seána Cunningham, pointed out that the starkest example uncovered was a personal injuries claim recorded as €20,000 when the recommended claim reserve estimate was actually €4.75m.

Culture

Cunningham said: “The Central Bank will not tolerate conduct which poses a risk to the integrity and stability of the financial services market in Ireland.

“The Central Bank requires regulated entities to foster a culture of regulatory compliance through the promotion of principled and ethical behaviour at all levels in their organisation.

“This enforcement action reflects the gravity of RSA Ireland Insurance’s failures and, demonstrates that where regulated entities fail to comply with their obligations, the Central Bank will use all available statutory powers to pursue enforcement action and hold regulated entities to account.”

She also confirmed that the enforcement action against the firm had now concluded.

Close

A spokesperson for RSA said it had co-operated fully during the investigation.

“RSA Ireland notes that the Central Bank is satisfied that the company has taken the necessary steps to rectify the deficiencies that gave rise to these issues, and also concluded that there was no evidence of adverse impact to policyholders.”

And concluded: “Today, RSA Ireland is performing well under an entirely new management team and we are pleased to draw the matter to a close.”

