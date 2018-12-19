ABI responds to CMA’s pricing investigation

Competition watchdog criticised the sector and called for pricing intervention options.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has accepted that there needs to be a better balance between the insurance deals offered to new customers and the interests of long-standing customers.

The admission came as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) savaged the industry and called for an end to “loyal customers being ripped off” across five different markets.

In October Citizens Advice issued a super-complaint against the household insurance, cash savings, mortgages, mobile phone contracts and broadband industries slamming the practice of overcharging loyal customers.

In turn the CMA investigated the charges and said it had found “damaging practices” by firms.

Publicity

It listed demands to tackle issues in the five sectors including targeted price caps to protect the people worst hit by the loyalty penalty, such as the vulnerable. And that firms should be publicly held to account for charging existing customers much more.

The CMA argued that regulators should publish the size of the loyalty penalty in key markets and for each supplier on a yearly basis.

Focusing on the insurance industry specifically, the CMA stated that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should look “closely” at pricing practices and warned that remedial action should include “considering pricing interventions”.

The FCA has already launched its own investigation into pricing in the home and motor insurance markets.

Voluntary

Commenting on today’s developments the ABI highlighted that it had moved to address the matter before the FCA’s action.

Along with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association it launched a set of Guiding Principles and Action Points in May to counter market issues that lead to excessive differences between new customer and renewal premiums.

Huw Evans, director general at the ABI said: “Insurance is the only sector of those looked at by the CMA to have already taken voluntary, industry-wide action to tackle the concerns being raised.

“The insurance industry is committed to working constructively with the regulators as they take this forward.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.