Blog: Why it’s important to think about engineering inspections

Allianz head of engineering inspection Martin Ball on why brokers need to ensure that clients take engineering inspections seriously.

Engineering inspections are an important part of many businesses’ insurance and risk management programmes.

But, with a worrying increase in the number of serious defects being identified, brokers need to ensure that clients take these inspections seriously.

Although the numbers remain low, our surveyors are finding more status A defects which present imminent danger with the majority of these being reported to the HSE or local authority.

Risky

This uptick suggests that some businesses are reducing both maintenance and inspection budgets. At a time of sentencing guidelines tightening, this is a risky strategy with potentially devastating consequences.

Budgetary pressures can lead some businesses seeking considerable savings in this space, but switching to a cheaper inspection service provider can often be a false economy.

Inspections are mandatory in the UK and Ireland, and with good reason. Regularly checking that plant and machinery is working properly reduces the risk of a serious accident that could potentially cause injuries and, in the worst cases, fatalities.

Prosecution

As well as putting employees and customers at risk, an incident can lead to claims on liability and business interruption covers.

There’s also the risk of prosecution. Figures from the Health & Safety Executive show that in 2017 84% of its prosecutions resulted in a financial penalty, with 4% carrying a custodial sentence.

Reputational damage can be even more costly. A steam café boiler blowing up in a coffee shop or an accident on a faulty escalator in a shopping centre is front page news, impacting both reputation and profitability hard.

Advice

Given this, although engineering inspection may be some way down the list of priorities for your clients, it’s essential that this area of advice isn’t overlooked.

Although a fair price is of course important, several other factors should also be taken into consideration when recommending an inspection service provider.

These might include how many surveyors a firm has; the technical support it offers alongside the surveyors from its Standards team; and, where clients have multiple locations around the country, the providers’ geographical spread.

Most critical though, is the service they usually deliver. Engineering inspection providers can provide details of how up to date they are with their inspections, which will give a good indication of the service your clients can expect.

Relationships

Selecting the right provider is important, with many businesses building long-term relationships with their engineer surveyors.

In these instances, the surveyor can provide valuable advice on a business’s plant and machinery that can support its growth and profitability.

This might include advice on the most appropriate replacement machinery and plant if a business is looking to update its equipment or expand its services.

In addition, a good engineering inspection service can also help to keep the cost of an insurance programme sustainable. By identifying potential faults at an early stage, serious incidents can be avoided, with this resulting in fewer claims.

So, while engineering inspections might be viewed as something of a grudge purchase, by recommending the right provider, it can be a very valuable business tool and in this area, you need to be careful with recommending providers as often you very much ‘get what you pay for!’

Martin Ball is head of engineering inspection at Allianz Insurance.