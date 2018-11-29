Ageas in partial withdrawal from travel

Insurer to close online broker travel facility but keep schemes.

Ageas has decided to partially exit from broker travel business following a review of its broker travel model, Insurance Age can reveal.

The provider stated that its online broker travel facility was “no longer sustainable” but that it would be keeping its schemes open.

The insurer will close the doors on the online offering at the end of May 2019.

Brokers will still be able to place single, annual multi-trip, business travel and long-stay policies via the facility until then.

Policies

The travel insurance, available to all brokers with an Ageas personal lines agency, has never been distributed via software houses and as a broker-only product was not sold direct to customers.

Ageas has committed to servicing all policies until the last possible expiry date of June 2020.

The company recently revealed a major UK restructure designed to simplify the business.

However, Insurance Age understands that there will be no job losses as part of the travel development and that the decision is a one-off and not the start of the provider withdrawing from further broker lines.

The insurer’s most recent results did not provide a breakdown of travel gross written premium (GWP) through the extranet service.

Across all channels travel GWP totalled £23.3m for the first nine months of 2018.

Bespoke options

The news was communicated to brokers by letter on 27 November along with an offer to discuss the matter further.

A spokesperson for the provider confirmed to Insurance Age: “We are retaining our successful bespoke travel schemes and can discuss bespoke options with brokers looking to continue to offer a travel proposition.”

