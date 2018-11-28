FCA reveals 138% increase in reported tech outages

Regulator highlights 18% are cyber-related.

There is no immediate end in sight to the rise in tech and cyber incidents hitting UK financial services, Megan Butler, executive director of supervision – investment, wholesale and specialists at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned.

Speaking yesterday (27 November) at Bloomberg in London, Butler told the audience that the FCA starts from a position that innovation has had a fundamentally positive impact on UK finance.

However, from a regulatory perspective it also creates new threats which are a “fundamental challenge” for watchdogs.

Managing risks

Butler’s speech centered on how well UK financial services are managing the risks associated with technology.

“On the basis of the data that the FCA is currently collecting, we see no immediate end in sight to the escalation in tech and cyber incidents that are effecting UK financial services,” she stated.

She spelled out that in the year to October, firms reported a 138% increase in technology outages to the FCA, with 18% of all the incidents reported cyber-related.

According to Butler while there may be an increase in incidents, firms were also more robust in reporting them however she suggested that under-reporting remained a problem.

Zero failure

She added that the FCA does not expect ‘zero-failure’.

“The true test of the resilience of UK finance is not the absence of incidents. It’s how well incidents are managed,” she summed up for delegates.

The FCA surveyed nearly 300 firms during 2017 and 2018 to assess their technology and cyber capabilities and Butler shared the findings.

“The FCA is deeply concerned that the number of technology incidents reported to us has increased, with many outages linked to re-platforming and outsourcing failures,” she noted.

The regulator accepts that things will go wrong on occasion and outages often occur due to small changes but Butler suggested that firms are “overly confident about their ability to manage flagship IT change programmes and keep their systems up to date.”

Change programmes

Turning to the survey’s data she assessed that large and small businesses described their IT change programmes as a strength but that the level of confidence was not supported by the FCA’s data.

“Twenty percent of the incidents reported to us over the last 12 months were explicitly linked to weaknesses in change management,” Butler detailed explaining it was the most frequent cause of outages and implied a mismatch between corporate expectations and reality.

Her assessment was that either people are ignoring bad news or did not understand the level of risk.

Recovery plans

The survey also found that despite the amount of outsourcing in financial services technology, only 66% of large firms, and 59% of smaller firms, understand the response and recovery plans of their third parties.

And it reported concerns in the market about a shortage of cyber expertise talent.

In terms of the solutions Butler pinpointed: “We’re happy for your business to find solutions that work for you.”

With a caveat that will be familiar to brokers: “So long as they allow you to demonstrate your systems and controls work.”

Giving a range of example measures that could be put in place, she revealed that her own observation was that the most effective management of risk takes place in firms that employ a traditional ‘three lines of defence’ model [management, risk management, assurance].

She also urged boards and senior management to achieve better standards of operational resilience by focusing on the continuity of their most important business services.

Resilience

The second half of the speech dealt with cyber resilience.

Butler listed NotPetya as probably the most publicly recognisable issue adding Cathay Pacific, JP Morgan, British Airways, Yahoo, My Heritage, Facebook, eBay, Uber and Equifax to the long and growing cast list of organisations hit by big data leaks.

“You’ll notice that financial services aren’t over represented in that group. And our analysis today suggests this isn’t just luck.”

The positivity though came with a concern that there were still serious vulnerabilities across areas like identification of key assets, information and detection.

“The current threat level is remarkable,” Butler stated.

“Cyberattacks are now sandwiched between ‘failure of climate-change mitigation’ and ‘large-scale, involuntary migration’ on the World Economic Forum’s 2018 risk landscape.”

Systemic risk

With the cyber threat a systemic risk for the UK Butler said it was a major concern that a lot of firms still seem to be trying to get the basics right on cyber.

In particular, a third of firms do not perform regular cyber assessments; most know where their data is but describe it as a challenge to maintain that picture.

Nearly half of firms do not upgrade or retire old IT systems in time. Only 56% say they can measure the effectiveness of their information asset controls.

“And only the largest firms have automated their detection systems to spot potential cyber attacks,” she underlined.

“Smaller firms are generally relying on old school, manual processes – or no processes at all. A problem if you need to respond to a fast-moving incident like a WannaCry or NotPetya attack.”

However, the good news for brokers was that general insurance firms were seen as the most mature among smaller businesses.

People

The findings also showed that 90% of firms operate a cyber awareness programme.

Butler concluded that ultimately no matter the size of the company cyber safety it is all about people.

“It is a human risk,” she argued. “Computers are perfectly neutral regarding their output.”

She counselled everyone to create a positive security culture to build a resilient business.

“You can use the eyes and ears of your firm to react and respond to threats quickly (and accurately) and hopefully deal with issues before they ever become an incident.”

