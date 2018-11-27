RSA appoints leader for troubled specialty and wholesale business

Geoff Jones, who helped turnaround RSA’s Ireland business, will lead the division which recently pulled out of a number of business lines.

RSA has moved current commercial claims director Geoff Jones to the role of director of its specialty and wholesale unit.

The unit, part of its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) business, has recently undergone a restructure which put up to 50 jobs at risk of redundancy and saw it pull out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business.

The director of specialty and wholesale was previously Gareth Hilton but he left a couple of months ago to pursue interests outside of insurance. In the interim the role has been looked after by GRS director of UK and multinational, Gary Long.

When Jones takes up the position on 1 January he will report into GRS MD, Tony Buckle.

Focus

Buckle said: “The development of a thriving and focused specialty and wholesale business is a crucial part of RSA’s strategy.

“Geoff has the skills and experience to develop a brilliant service for customers in our chosen specialisms, underpinned by market leading expertise, high quality underwriting and fair, accurate pricing.”

According to RSA Jones joined the provider in 2010 following a 15 year career as a solicitor specialising in defendant litigation, heading up RSA UK Injury and leading a multi-disciplinary function of lawyers, loss adjusters and claims handlers.

Ireland

It is understood that he is known within the business as a turnaround specialist and RSA noted in a statement that he, in his role of claims director for Ireland, helped to return RSA Ireland to profit. His appointment followed financial and claims irregularities which came to light in 2013, staff suspensions and a PwC review.

He returned to the UK in 2016 to take on the commercial claims director role. RSA is now recruiting to fill this position.

Jones added: “Having been part of RSA’s commercial lines executive team for the last three years, I am greatly excited by the prospect of leading the specialty and wholesale business to deliver consistent quality for our customers and shareholders.

“My claims experience will serve me well in addressing the performance challenges facing the specialty and wholesale business, whilst strengthening our relationships with our customers and partners to secure our long term success.”

